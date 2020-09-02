EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in EXACT Sciences by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 114,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new position in EXACT Sciences during the first quarter worth $361,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $111,895.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,519.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Torsten Hoof sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $676,143.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,981 shares in the company, valued at $847,386.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,611 shares of company stock worth $4,226,220. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXAS shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on EXACT Sciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on EXACT Sciences from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $73.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.56 and a beta of 1.71. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $123.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.56.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $268.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.62 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

