Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) Short Interest Update

Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 297.8% from the July 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Evolving Systems stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. Evolving Systems has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $6.33 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evolving Systems stock. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,496 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Evolving Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolving Systems Company Profile

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM Activation solution.

