Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Trading Up 7.8%

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) shares were up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.92 and last traded at $3.86. Approximately 242,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 828,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EOLS shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Evolus from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Evolus from $9.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Evolus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Evolus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of $130.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Evolus by 209.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Evolus by 55.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

