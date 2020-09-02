Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Shares Gap Down to $16.94

Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.94, but opened at $15.25. Esquire Financial shares last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 66 shares.

ESQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Esquire Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Esquire Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Esquire Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $126.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.97.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). Esquire Financial had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Esquire Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 16.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 118.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 7.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

About Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

