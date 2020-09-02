Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) shot up 11.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.55 and last traded at $36.10. 462,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 755,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.48.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ESPR shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.45.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $2.19. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 271.49% and a negative net margin of 38.86%. The firm had revenue of $212.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.01) EPS. Esperion Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 21557.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 32,833.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter.

About Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

