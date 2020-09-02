Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Shares Gap Down to $6.97

Shares of Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.97, but opened at $6.50. Erytech Pharma shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 301 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Erytech Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Get Erytech Pharma alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22.

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Erytech Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erytech Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.