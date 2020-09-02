Ero Copper Corp (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Receives $18.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ero Copper Corp (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ERRPF opened at $15.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $18.22.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

