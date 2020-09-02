Equities Analysts Set Expectations for INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

IDEXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.23. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 9.75%.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets.

