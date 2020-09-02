Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Bco Com Portugues’ FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BPCGY)

Bco Com Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Bco Com Portugues in a report released on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bco Com Portugues’ FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bco Com Portugues from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPCGY opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. Bco Com Portugues has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18.

