Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for UDR, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of UDR in a research note issued on Monday, August 31st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for UDR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

UDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler downgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on UDR from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.41. UDR has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.60.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $307.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.90 million. UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 601.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of UDR by 486.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $1,221,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,501,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,144,934.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

