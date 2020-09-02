Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $21.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equitable from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Equitable from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Get Equitable alerts:

NYSE:EQH opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. Equitable has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.61 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average is $19.03.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of ($2,530.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 180.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Equitable by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.