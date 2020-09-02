Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $21.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.70% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equitable from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Equitable from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.
NYSE:EQH opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. Equitable has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.61 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average is $19.03.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Equitable by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.
About Equitable
Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
