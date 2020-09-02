EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPOKY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group downgraded EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. SEB Equity Research upgraded EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Get EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR alerts:

Shares of EPOKY opened at $14.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.69. EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $15.28.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of various solutions for rock drilling and excavation, demolition, and recycling worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides underground equipment, including face and production drill rigs and equipment for rock reinforcement, as well as loading and haulage, mechanical rock excavation, and ventilation systems; drill rigs for underground mining and infrastructure applications; rock reinforcement equipment for underground mining and tunneling; equipment for raiseboring, boxhole boring, and down reaming; and mechanical rock excavation equipment for continuous rock excavation in mining and tunneling.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.