EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPOKY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group downgraded EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. SEB Equity Research upgraded EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of EPOKY opened at $14.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.69. EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $15.28.

EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR Company Profile

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of various solutions for rock drilling and excavation, demolition, and recycling worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides underground equipment, including face and production drill rigs and equipment for rock reinforcement, as well as loading and haulage, mechanical rock excavation, and ventilation systems; drill rigs for underground mining and infrastructure applications; rock reinforcement equipment for underground mining and tunneling; equipment for raiseboring, boxhole boring, and down reaming; and mechanical rock excavation equipment for continuous rock excavation in mining and tunneling.

