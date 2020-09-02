Entree Resources (TSE:ETG) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.49

Entree Resources Ltd (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 105800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on Entree Resources from C$0.35 to C$0.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $76.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.37.

Entree Resources (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Entree Resources (TSE:ETG)

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

