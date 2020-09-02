Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies (CVE:EHT) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp (CVE:EHT) shares dropped 14.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 39,920 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 806,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03.

Get Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director David Woolford sold 10,000,000 shares of Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total value of C$250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,783,914 shares in the company, valued at C$344,597.85.

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and distributes structural building systems with integrated alternative energy technologies in Canada. The company offers fiberglass reinforced structural insulted panels; and solar panels, alternative energy producing carports, and alternative energy producing mobile trailers under the ENERTEC brand.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.