Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ECPG. Northland Securities began coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Encore Capital Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of ECPG opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.28. Encore Capital Group has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $48.52.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The firm had revenue of $426.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.79 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 14.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Encore Capital Group will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 280.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

