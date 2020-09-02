Else Nutrition (CVE:BABY) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.40

Shares of Else Nutrition Holdings Inc (CVE:BABY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.40 and last traded at C$3.20, with a volume of 820571 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.65.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.33 million and a P/E ratio of -28.29.

About Else Nutrition (CVE:BABY)

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, sale, and/or license of food and nutrition products to the infant, toddler, children, and adult markets. The company offers baby snacks products; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and disposable sterile nipples (teats); baby formulas; and toddlers/kids nutritional drinks.

