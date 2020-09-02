eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,675 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in eBay by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 43,193 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in eBay by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 13,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $793,698.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,437,950.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $292,734.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,879.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,191,238. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of eBay from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.79.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $53.88 on Wednesday. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. eBay’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

