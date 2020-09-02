Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares (NASDAQ:EVLMC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares (NASDAQ:EVLMC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0171 per share on Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st.

Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares has increased its dividend by 857.6% over the last three years.

EVLMC opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.11.

There is no company description available for Eaton Vance TABS 5-to-15 Year Laddered Municipal Bond NextShares™.

