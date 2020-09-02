Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares (NASDAQ:EVGBC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares (NASDAQ:EVGBC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0314 per share on Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares has increased its dividend by 1,007.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVGBC opened at $99.94 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares has a 52-week low of $99.94 and a 52-week high of $99.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.89.

There is no company description available for Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares™.

