Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,739 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 177.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,318,000 after purchasing an additional 233,614 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 36.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth $1,373,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 12,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $999,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,636 shares in the company, valued at $5,628,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $125,347.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $83.32 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.83 and a 12-month high of $97.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.89.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.47. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $428.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

