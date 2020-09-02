DREP (DREP) Hits Market Cap of $11.43 Million

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. In the last seven days, DREP has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One DREP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP has a total market cap of $11.43 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00128988 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00209466 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.69 or 0.01615256 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000803 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00175527 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00162506 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 tokens. The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org

Buying and Selling DREP

DREP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

