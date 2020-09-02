Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 335.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.64.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $94.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $119.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.62.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

