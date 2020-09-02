Dogness International Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dogness International Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 331.8% from the July 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Dogness International stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. Dogness International has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21.
About Dogness International
