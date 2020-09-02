Dogness International Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dogness International Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 331.8% from the July 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Dogness International stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. Dogness International has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21.

About Dogness International

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various types of fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable dog leashes, as well as lanyards; dog comfort wrap harnesses, pet muzzles, metal chain traffic leashes, pet belt and ropes, etc.; and gift suspenders, including various ribbons and belts for use in the badges, name tags, and gift bags.

