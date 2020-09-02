Digital Gold Market Capitalization Tops $855,442.23 (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Digital Gold token can currently be bought for $63.19 or 0.00551546 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Digital Gold has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. Digital Gold has a market cap of $855,442.23 and approximately $1.80 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00128459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00207091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $182.97 or 0.01597028 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000799 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00173398 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00162596 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,182 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,538 tokens. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

