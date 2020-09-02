DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) Short Interest Update

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 373.5% from the July 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMAC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $93,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 19.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,395,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMAC opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a current ratio of 10.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02).

DMAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. DiaMedica Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

