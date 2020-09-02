DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Position Lifted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,278 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barrington Research downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

Shares of XRAY opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.00, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average of $43.58.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $490.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In related news, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $482,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,472.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

