DeltaChain (DELTA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $13.00

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded down 50.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One DeltaChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. Over the last week, DeltaChain has traded 41.5% lower against the US dollar. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $34,745.13 and approximately $13.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00008341 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00082897 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00337573 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002115 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039552 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000407 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007680 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DELTA is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

DeltaChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

