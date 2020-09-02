Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 170,603.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,357 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 32.6% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 27,171 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 50.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 312,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 105,286 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 12.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,478,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,467,000 after purchasing an additional 164,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 7.7% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 18,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 58.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $409,400.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,523.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,150,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,900 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.22.

NYSE DAL opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $62.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

