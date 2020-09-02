Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.60.

TACO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $9.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

In other news, Director Lawrence F. Levy purchased 50,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $425,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,011.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ari B. Levy purchased 23,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $177,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,659.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 105,310 shares of company stock worth $829,255 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 26.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 30.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 7.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TACO opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $325.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.81. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

