DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Stock Price Up 66.7%

DeepMarkit Corp (CVE:MKT) shares rose 66.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 239,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 935% from the average daily volume of 23,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $355,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03.

About DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT)

DeepMarkit Corp. focuses on the development and operation of digital marketing and promotions software platform for retailers and other businesses. The company's Gamify platform converts store traffic into leads, which can be added to lists, or downloaded in a .CSV file and uploaded using entry forms, customized games, and prizes.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for DeepMarkit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeepMarkit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.