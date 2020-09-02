DaTa eXchange Price Reaches $0.0194 on Exchanges (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. DaTa eXchange has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon. In the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded 41% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00042030 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $644.72 or 0.05627337 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004411 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00035599 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Token Profile

DaTa eXchange (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com . DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

