Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Short Interest Update

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the July 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In related news, major shareholder Richard Lynn Bachman sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total value of $68,750.00.

Dakota Territory Resource stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29. Dakota Territory Resource has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.96.

Dakota Territory Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds 100% interests in three mineral properties, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, and Homestake Paleoplacer properties covering a total of approximately 3,341 acres located in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

