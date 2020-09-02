Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,337 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 31,390 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,965,143 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $367,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,146 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 26.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,392,906 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,991 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 77.9% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,449,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,250 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 54.2% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,318,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $144,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 244.7% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,618,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,858 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $503,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,140.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of LNG opened at $53.74 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LNG shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cheniere Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.42.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

