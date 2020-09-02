Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Trims Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 92.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

PEG opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $105,640.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,568.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,795 shares of company stock worth $586,230 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEG. BofA Securities cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.77.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

