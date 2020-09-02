Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Trims Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 32,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,423,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,034,000 after purchasing an additional 177,852 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth about $14,906,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,633.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 2,559 shares of company stock valued at $185,076 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ED. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

NYSE:ED opened at $69.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.93 and its 200-day moving average is $77.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

