Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 74 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris alerts:

Shares of L3Harris stock opened at $177.72 on Wednesday. L3Harris has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.63 and its 200 day moving average is $185.02. The stock has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.51.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on L3Harris from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.84.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.