Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 580 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 41.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 11.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 16.9% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Eversource Energy by 39.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 33,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 190.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,812,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,911,000 after buying an additional 1,187,789 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.60.

ES stock opened at $83.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.56 and a 200-day moving average of $85.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $99.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $499,556.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.