Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 470 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 9.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,250,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $966,145,000 after buying an additional 1,244,503 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,581,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,855,000 after buying an additional 48,909 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $15,124,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,925,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,746,000 after buying an additional 173,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 23.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,580,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,185,000 after buying an additional 299,283 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $113.82 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $113.28. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.03.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.368 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.64.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,802 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $412,098.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,856.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ganesh Moorthy sold 12,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,280,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,584,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

