Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 438 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ball by 27.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,056,000 after buying an additional 13,021 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Ball by 79.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 553,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,816,000 after buying an additional 246,079 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Ball by 2.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 906,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,600,000 after buying an additional 22,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 169.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 17,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL opened at $81.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 74.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.54. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

In related news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $231,648.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,116.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $610,532.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,416,996.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,933 shares of company stock worth $4,898,281. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.