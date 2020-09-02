Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 405 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,536,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 137,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $78.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 115.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.63. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $429.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,430 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $476,047.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,621. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,760 shares of company stock valued at $22,606,515. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.31.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

