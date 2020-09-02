Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 3,800 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,908 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in HP by 400.0% in the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in HP in the first quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in HP in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in HP by 87.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in HP in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.33. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. HP’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

