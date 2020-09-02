Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 321 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.60, for a total transaction of $380,965.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total transaction of $1,025,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,191.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,743 shares of company stock worth $4,205,501 over the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $211.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.24 and a 200-day moving average of $171.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $215.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.80.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.