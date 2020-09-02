Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 301 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 193.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 84.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 121.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.32.

Shares of STZ opened at $185.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.35 and its 200 day moving average is $170.33. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,033.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $114,989,868.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,311.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 172,369 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $31,095,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 616,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,153,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

