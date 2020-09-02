Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 262 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 8.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 4.2% during the second quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 6,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at about $3,295,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $601,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $6,035,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 510,300 shares of company stock worth $53,767,392. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $110.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.50. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $111.40.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

A number of research firms have commented on APH. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Amphenol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.90.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

