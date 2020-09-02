Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 214 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LH. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,309 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,763,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,039,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,384,000 after acquiring an additional 120,077 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LH opened at $174.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $206.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $139,807.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,915 shares in the company, valued at $788,021.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total transaction of $225,056.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $438,814. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

