Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 15,083 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,822 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 15,083 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the software company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Splunk by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 14,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the software company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,249 shares of the software company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $223.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Splunk Inc has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $224.95.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total value of $1,194,979.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $149,615.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,583 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,828.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,116 shares of company stock worth $13,827,797. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Splunk in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Splunk from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Splunk from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Splunk from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Splunk from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.