Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 1,442 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 64,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $772,925.40. Also, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $2,387,668.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,862.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, July 31st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

JCI stock opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

