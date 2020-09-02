Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 1,227 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 47.6% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 49.2% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.65.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $68.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.35 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.31%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

