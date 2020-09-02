Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 1,032 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,422 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 97.5% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,207 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 55.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 314,807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 123,712 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA stock opened at $36.76 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.26.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.