Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 123.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 479.3% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1,283.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $211.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.84 and a 200 day moving average of $166.90. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $215.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cummins from $152.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.12.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

